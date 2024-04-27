GCC identifies 2,139 bad roads for relaying in city

April 27, 2024 06:38 am | Updated 06:38 am IST - CHENNAI

Following complaints from local residents about bad roads in various parts of the city, Chennai Corporation has identified 51 bus route roads and 2,088 interior roads for re-laying.

After model code of conduct is lifted, funding agencies are expected to take a decision on releasing funds for the work. Work on relaying bad roads is expected to be taken up after July and completed in three months.

Relaying of 6,517 roads has already been taken up in the city. Of the 6,517 roads taken up in 2023-2024, a total of 5,047 roads have been completed. Work on 446 roads is under way, said an official.

