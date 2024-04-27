ADVERTISEMENT

GCC identifies 2,139 bad roads for relaying in city

April 27, 2024 06:38 am | Updated 06:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Following complaints from local residents about bad roads in various parts of the city, Chennai Corporation has identified 51 bus route roads and 2,088 interior roads for re-laying.

ADVERTISEMENT

After model code of conduct is lifted, funding agencies are expected to take a decision on releasing funds for the work. Work on relaying bad roads is expected to be taken up after July and completed in three months.

Relaying of 6,517 roads has already been taken up in the city. Of the 6,517 roads taken up in 2023-2024, a total of 5,047 roads have been completed. Work on 446 roads is under way, said an official.

.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US