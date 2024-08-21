GCC has completed mass cleaning in 1265 bus stops

The Greater Chennai Corporation has completed the mass cleaning in and around 1,265 bus stops in fifteen zones on Wednesday.

The objective of the cleaning is to make the city cleaner and to maintain public health. The civic body deployed 2,541 workers across fifteen zones for the mass cleaning drive under the supervision of officials. The intensive clean-up included the removal of posters, illegal banners, unnecessary plants, and eviction of encroachments. Garbage and waste that had accumulated over a long period at bus stops were also cleared.

In the intensive clean up, 48.7 metric tonnes of garbage, 47 metric tonnes of construction waste, 4221 posters and 47 illegal advertising banners were removed. Additionally, 78 minor repairs were identified at various bus stops and reports were prepared.

The mass cleaning of bus stops was initiated following intensive clean-up work at 471 long bus routes. Various tasks have been undertaken in the clean-up including removal of garbage and construction waste that had been stagnant for a long time, the removal of unattended vehicles, and the clearance of hanging cable wires obstructing the public. Additionally, clean-up activities are being carried out on 36,640 internal roads spanning 5,270 kilo meters.

