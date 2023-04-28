GCC forms committee to study huge reduction in property tax on luxury hotels during the AIADMK regime

April 28, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will form a committee to study the allegations pertaining to illegal reduction of property tax on luxury hotels in the city.

Corporation Accounts Committee Chairman K. Dhanasekaran said many luxury hotels in the city reduced the property tax with the connivance of officials during the AIADMK regime. Pointing to the details in the property tax bills of many luxury hotels in areas such as Meenambakkam, Guindy, T. Nagar and Sholinganallur, he said the scam involving officials during the AIADMK regime should be unearthed to increase the own source of revenue of the Corporation.

The Corporation collected more than ₹1,500 crore property tax last year.

“For a luxury hotel on G.S.T. Road, the Corporation reduced the property tax by 66% during the AIADMK regime in 2019. For a hotel in Thoraipakkam, the tax was reduced to ₹6.51 lakh for half year. For another hotel in Thoraipakkam, the property tax was reduced from ₹44 lakh to ₹14 lakh for half year. On Rajiv Gandhi Salai, during 2019-2020, the half year tax was reduced for a hotel from ₹1.17 crore to ₹41 lakh. The 342-room hotel charges more than ₹4,000 for a room,” said Mr. Dhanasekaran.

For a luxury hotel in Alandur, during 2018-2019, the Corporation reduced the property tax from ₹41 lakh to ₹22 lakh. Another hotel’s property tax has been reduced from ₹60 lakh to ₹36 lakh. All arrears should be collected,” he demanded.

Mayor R. Priya agreed to form a committee to study the illegal reduction of property tax for luxury hotels.