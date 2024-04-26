GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GCC exploring the feasibility of supplying drinking water and buttermilk at crowded areas this summer

Many councillors from major political parties said they have stopped setting up the facilities for distribution of safe drinking water this year because of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections 2024

April 26, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Corporation is exploring the feasibility of setting up facilities for distribution of buttermilk and safe drinking water in crowded localities in the city this summer. 

Following reports of scorching heat in the city, councillors in many of the wards have demanded the civic body to create the facilities for distribution of buttermilk and drinking water.

Many councillors said they stopped setting up the facilities for distribution of drinking water because of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. “Last summer we set up facilities at five places including Gemini Bridge, Valluvar Kottam, Independence Day Park and Habibullah Road for distribution of drinking water. Many persons used to visit. Over 200 litres of safe drinking water is required for each centre. Many auto drivers and poor people rely on such facilities during summer,” said a councillor. 

Another Councillor Samuel Diraviyam said the distribution of buttermilk by the Corporation may not be possible due to the spending involved, especially in crowded areas of north Chennai..

Anna Nagar T.V.Shemmozhi said the GCC should utilise Amma Canteens in main roads such as Anna Nagar Second Avenue to distribute buttermilk and drinking water from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the summer months. “All ward offices, zonal offices and schools of Chennai Corporation should have facilities for supply of safe drinking water to visitors during the summer,” he said.

According to estimates, at least 1000 locations in the city require such facilities for supply of drinking water during the summer.

