GCC explores localised solutions to tackle future flood risks

January 06, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - Chennai

As normalcy returns to the city after a month after Cyclone Michaung wrecked havoc across the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has been mulling comprehensive strategies to effectively tackle flood risks in the future.

A senior official said the civic body is looking into localised solutions, going beyond conventional measures such as the construction of stormwater drains. The official claimed that relying on the construction of stormwater drains alone to combat increased precipitation levels is not suitable. In the span of 364 days, Chennai witnessed heavy downpours for only 10 days, which left it flooded for seven days. The rest of the year faces a water scarcity crisis, the official said.

“The particular run-off for each precipitation levels have been on the rise over the years, challenging the assumption that stormwater drain construction can be a uniform solution. Chennai faced not just three years of flooding but seven years of drought as well,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official said the emphasis should be on understanding and improving the catchment areas of waterbodies in lieu of resorting to pumping rainwater from areas, which he deemed ineffective for water management. “Moreover, installation of desalination plants alone does not constitute an efficient water management system,” he alleged.

The Corporation is exploring a three-pronged approach to address the monsoon predicament - flood mitigation, conservation and distribution.

Under the flood mitigation strategy, officials proposed diverting the run-off from the neighbouring three districts, channelled through a 40-kilometre drain, and evaluating the feasibility of storage rather than immediate drainage.

Another proposed solution involves the creation of ‘sponge parks’ at the existing 734 parks within the Corporation limits. As of now, the GCC has installed 59 small-scale sponge parks that are independent green spaces.

The official suggested allocating 20% to 30% of each existing park’s area, depending on the size, for infrastructure designed to absorb and manage rainwater. The proposal reckons that during rainfall, these parks remain largely unused, making them ideal spaces for implementing such water management measures.

Diverting rainwater from flooded SWDs and more extensive spaces into storage facilities and such sponge parks is also being considered, the senior official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.