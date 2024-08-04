GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GCC explores feasibility of opening public toilets 24X7 in crowded areas of city

Published - August 04, 2024 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started exploring the feasibility of opening public toilets 24X7 in crowded areas to help visitors to the city as a new set of toilets are expected to be ready next month.

Currently, public toilets remain open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. in many crowded areas. In low-income neighbourhoods, the community toilets remain open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. for local residents. In the first phase, the GCC is planning to conduct consultations with the police to open public toilets 24X7 for tourists.

As a large number of tourists have started staying late in the night on the Marina beach, GCC officials have planned to create toilet facilities for them without affecting the safety and security of women and children. Even as the police have flagged the issue of anti-social elements misusing public toilets at night, GCC officials have proposed measures to increase the police personnel at the public toilets. Some of the new public toilets constructed in the Marina beach and other crowded areas are likely to remain open during the day and night, once the police give protection. 

Many visitors have also complained about poor toilet facilities in crowded areas such as Koyambedu and transit hubs. Councillors of wards in crowded areas have demanded the GCC to coordinate with CMDA and Railways to improve public toilet facilities. GCC officials have not been able to identify land in neighbourhoods of the central business district for construction of modern public toilets. Over 50% of the public toilets in areas such as George Town have been completed. “The work will be expedited this month. As many as 3,270 toilet seats will be completed shortly. More toilets will be constructed in all zones after the government gives approval,” said an official.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.