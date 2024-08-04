GCC explores feasibility of opening public toilets 24X7 in crowded areas of city

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started exploring the feasibility of opening public toilets 24X7 in crowded areas to help visitors to the city as a new set of toilets are expected to be ready next month.

Currently, public toilets remain open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. in many crowded areas. In low-income neighbourhoods, the community toilets remain open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. for local residents. In the first phase, the GCC is planning to conduct consultations with the police to open public toilets 24X7 for tourists.

As a large number of tourists have started staying late in the night on the Marina beach, GCC officials have planned to create toilet facilities for them without affecting the safety and security of women and children. Even as the police have flagged the issue of anti-social elements misusing public toilets at night, GCC officials have proposed measures to increase the police personnel at the public toilets. Some of the new public toilets constructed in the Marina beach and other crowded areas are likely to remain open during the day and night, once the police give protection.

Many visitors have also complained about poor toilet facilities in crowded areas such as Koyambedu and transit hubs. Councillors of wards in crowded areas have demanded the GCC to coordinate with CMDA and Railways to improve public toilet facilities. GCC officials have not been able to identify land in neighbourhoods of the central business district for construction of modern public toilets. Over 50% of the public toilets in areas such as George Town have been completed. “The work will be expedited this month. As many as 3,270 toilet seats will be completed shortly. More toilets will be constructed in all zones after the government gives approval,” said an official.