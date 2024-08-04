GCC Councillors under scanner for ‘abuse of power’

A few councillors of the Greater Chennai Corporation are likely to be removed from office for “abuse of power”.

The State government is likely to send the list of these councillors to the civic body shortly. Following complaints from residents, the government has collection information about “abuse of power” by the councillors in Chennai, said sources.

According to the sources, councillors from the AIADMK and the DMK have received notice, and leaders of both the parties have not tried to intervene to safeguard them as they have been accused of abuse of power against residents.

A few councillors have been reportedly asking residents, who are building houses, to visit them, despite the construction work being carried out as per the approved plan. Some of the residents have also complained that the councillors have disrupted the construction activities. The residents have alleged of facing harassment from the councillors, including threats.

Once the charges are proved, the councillors are expected to be removed from office. Till now, councillors have not been removed for abuse of power in Chennai.

A few councillors in areas such as Sholinganallur have received notice, said the sources. One of the councillors who received the notice refused to comment.

The State government is expected to take a final decision shortly.