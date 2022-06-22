GCC conducts coordination meeting with line agencies to resolve civic issues

Aloysius Xavier Lopez June 22, 2022 01:26 IST

The action taken report in each of the 200 wards will be shared with the councillors

The action taken report in each of the 200 wards will be shared with the councillors

Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday organised a meeting with various line agencies to resolve the civic issues reported by residents in various neighbourhoods where major infrastructure projects have been implemented. Councillors of various wards have requested the civic body to coordinate with agencies such as Tangedco, Metrowater, Highways, Railways and Metrorail for resolving civic issues such as overflow of sewage, damages to water supply infrastructure and disruption of power supply during implementation of various projects. Work on more than 500 roads has already been taken up for various infrastructure projects in the city. Flood mitigation projects have also been taken up ahead of the onset of the north east monsoon this year. Residents’ associations from various neighbourhoods have sent letters to the Chennai Corporation, demanding the civic body to resolve civic issues caused by shifting of utilities during the implementation of infrastructure projects. The civic body has started compiling the list of civic issues reported by the residents during the implementation of infrastructure projects in various locations to coordinate with the line agencies concerned. The action taken report in each of the 200 wards will be shared with the councillors.



Our code of editorial values