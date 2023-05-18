GCC Commissioner directs engineers to involve councillors in infrastructure projects

May 18, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Thursday directed engineers to involve councillors in the implementation of civic infrastructure projects in each locality.

Many councillors have demanded that the design of civic infrastructure projects should be changed to suit the local conditions and to meet the requirement of local residents, instead of just focussing on protecting the interest of commuters or other stakeholders.

T.V. Shemmozhi, DMK councillor from Anna Nagar zone, said the residents had demanded change in road levels in old Thirumangalam to mitigate flooding. “The GCC is laying cement concrete roads in Old Thirumangalam in Anna Nagar on six stretches such as Gandhi Street. But residents of 35 houses objected to the level fixed by engineers. So, we changed the slope to drain the storm-water to the nearest waterway. The work will be completed shortly,” said Mr. Shemmozhi.

Many areas in Thirumangalam had reported water stagnation of up to a height of two feet during the previous monsoon seasons.

AIADMK councillor J. John from Ward 84 in Ambattur zone said the residents had demanded more classrooms in the Chennai School in Korattur. “School upgradation has been done. Plus One students do not have classrooms. They need 12 additional classrooms,” said Mr. John.

On Thursday, the Commissioner visited various wards to inspect civic infrastructure projects. Mr. Radhakrishnan visited Besant Road and V.R. Pillai Road, Krishnampet Burial Ground and neighbouring areas.

He inspected the work on the construction of toilets, Urbaser route chart and their conservancy work, functioning of UPHC at Besant Road and bus shelters. During inspection, Mr. Radhakrishnan has instructed engineers to speed up the construction of toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0. He directed engineers to restore all road cuts done by the Tangedco and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board immediately after the work was completed.