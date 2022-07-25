GCC collects ₹12.13 lakh fine for illegal dumping of debris

The Greater Chennai Corporation has filed police complaints against 302 persons and collected a fine of ₹12.13 lakh for illegal dumping of construction debris

The Greater Chennai Corporation has filed police complaints against 302 persons and collected a fine of ₹12.13 lakh for illegal dumping of construction debris

Starting Thursday last, the Greater Chennai Corporation has collected a fine of ₹12.13 lakh from persons responsible for dumping of construction debris in public spaces and defacement of public property.

The civic body has filed police complaints against 302 persons for defacement of public property. As part of Singara Chennai 2.0, the civic body has taken various initiatives towards beautification of the city.

The civic body has earmarked spaces for dumping of construction debris in all the 15 zones and advised residents to stop dumping the debris in public spaces.

As a number of complaints have been received from residents about unauthorised dumping of debris in public spaces, the civic body has started a campaign for mass cleaning in all 15 zones. The civic body has warned that it will penalise those responsible for unauthorised dumping of waste and construction debris in public spaces that have been cleaned in the 200 wards of the city.

In Tiruvottiyur, the civic body has collected a fine of ₹46,100 from persons who dumped construction debris. A fine amount of ₹6,000 has been collected from Manali, ₹18,000 from Madhavaram, ₹26,500 from Tondiarpet, ₹46,500 from Royapuram, ₹23,000 in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, ₹53,000 in Ambattur, ₹43,000 in Anna Nagar, ₹70,000 in Teynampet, ₹73,500 in Kodambakkam, ₹37,000 in Valasaravakkam, ₹34,000 in Alandur, ₹41,000 in Adyar, ₹19,000 in Perungudi and ₹12,000 in Sholinganallur. A total of ₹5.84 lakh fine has been collected from all the 15 zones from persons who dumped solid waste in public places.

The Corporation has requested the residents to stop dumping of debris and waste in public spaces.