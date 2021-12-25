Chennai Corporation cleans Raveeswarar temple tank at Vyasarpadi

It took three days for an amphibian vehicle to remove the layer of duckweed

The Greater Chennai Corporation has taken up the work to clean the tank of the Maragadhambal Sametha Raveeswarar Temple in Vyasarpadi.

The 15,400 sq. ft. tank, which had filled to the brim after recent rain, was covered with a layer of duckweeds.

“It took an amphibian vehicle three days to remove the plants. The workers tied a long cloth to the front of the vehicle and slowly but steadily removed the weeds. It is not possible even to manually remove the duckweed,” said a source in the temple.

MLA’s initiative

The cleaning was done after Perambur MLA R.D. Sekar inspected the temple and instructed the civic body to take action.

Duckweed is found in nutrient-rich ponds. The Surya Theertham tank of this 800-year-old temple is rich in nutrients because of devotees offering navadhanyam (a mix of nine pulses) in the water while paying obeisance to their ancestors.

It is believed that Surya bhagawan prayed at this place to Lord Shiva to relieve him from the curse of Lord Brahma. According to the legend, Lord Surya created the spring that feeds the tank and hence the name.

“We are constructing a separate enclosure for devotees to do thithi (ceremonies) so that they don’t pour navadhanyam into the water. The estimates are being drawn up for this,” said another official in the temple, who added that the tank always had some water in it. The steps and compound wall are getting a fresh coat of white wash.

The tank was just an open pond till 2004. The Corporation had provided a little over ₹11 lakh to build steps and a compound wall at that time. About ₹3.75 lakh of this had come from temple funds, thanks to the efforts of the then Corporation Commissioner Vijayakumar, recalled a retired official of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, which manages the temple.

https://dam.thehindu.co.in/dcx/documents#/doc/doc7izofviexvpy67qkh31