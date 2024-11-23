ADVERTISEMENT

GCC celebrates World Heritage Week with tour of Ripon Buildings

Published - November 23, 2024 11:07 pm IST - Chennai

The walk provides insights into the history, architectural significance, and administrative importance of the complex

The Hindu Bureau

Architectural expert Thiripurasundari with the participants of the heritage walk at Ripon Buildings on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) celebrated World Heritage Week with a heritage walk at the Ripon Buildings complex on Saturday (November 23). A total of 250 people, including students, participated in the tour.

Participants were divided into groups of 50 for the guided tour. The walk provided insights into the history, architectural significance, and administrative importance of the Ripon Buildings. Architectural expert Thiripurasundari, along with GCC officials, led the tour.

At the end of the walk, participants received postcards, featuring the Ripon Buildings’ rubber stamp and signed by the Mayor, as souvenirs. “This initiative is part of the GCC’s efforts to teach residents the city’s heritage and raise awareness on its historical landmarks,“ a press release said.

Registration details for future heritage walks will be made available on the civic body website soon. Those interested can register through the online form — https://forms.gle/2BpuXjHyNH9At48r6. The date and time for the walk will be intimated via WhatsApp. Therefore, a phone number with WhatsApp is mandatory to register, the release stated.

