 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

GCC celebrates World Heritage Week with tour of Ripon Buildings

The walk provides insights into the history, architectural significance, and administrative importance of the complex

Published - November 23, 2024 11:07 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Architectural expert Thiripurasundari with the participants of the heritage walk at Ripon Buildings on Saturday.

Architectural expert Thiripurasundari with the participants of the heritage walk at Ripon Buildings on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) celebrated World Heritage Week with a heritage walk at the Ripon Buildings complex on Saturday (November 23). A total of 250 people, including students, participated in the tour.

Participants were divided into groups of 50 for the guided tour. The walk provided insights into the history, architectural significance, and administrative importance of the Ripon Buildings. Architectural expert Thiripurasundari, along with GCC officials, led the tour.

At the end of the walk, participants received postcards, featuring the Ripon Buildings’ rubber stamp and signed by the Mayor, as souvenirs. “This initiative is part of the GCC’s efforts to teach residents the city’s heritage and raise awareness on its historical landmarks,“ a press release said.

Registration details for future heritage walks will be made available on the civic body website soon. Those interested can register through the online form — https://forms.gle/2BpuXjHyNH9At48r6. The date and time for the walk will be intimated via WhatsApp. Therefore, a phone number with WhatsApp is mandatory to register, the release stated.

Published - November 23, 2024 11:07 pm IST

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.