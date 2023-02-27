ADVERTISEMENT

GCC begins to relay damaged roads across the city

February 27, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Work order had been issued for 362 roads, including 28 important bus route roads, under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project

The Hindu Bureau

The road at M.K. Garden Road in Sowcarpet has been rendered unmotorable. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Monday started relaying the road surface in various parts of the city. Around 15% of the roads across 200 wards have been damaged in the city. 

Councillors had been demanding that the damaged roads should be relaid. “Fifty-five out of 295 interior roads in my ward have been damaged. Many roads have been dug up,” said a councillor.

Under Singara Chennai 2.0, work on relaying 34 roads started in Tiruvottiyur zone. The work covering 3.9 km is estimated to cost ₹1.95 crore. Fifty-three roads in Manali, 46 in Royapuram, 41 in Valasaravakkam, 43 in Adyar, and 117 in Perungudi have been identified for relaying. As work order had been issued for 362 roads, including 28 important bus route roads, work on relaying the road surface was started on Monday.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

One more package

Work on relaying another package of 568 roads will begin shortly. Several roads were reportedly damaged on stretches that were identified for implementation of civic infrastructure projects.

On Monday, work started on stretches such as Barnaby Road in Anna Nagar zone and cement concrete roads such as Ennore High Road. The old cement concrete layer on Ennore High Road will be removed and relaid in a few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US