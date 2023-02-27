GCC begins to relay damaged roads across the city

February 27, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Monday started relaying the road surface in various parts of the city. Around 15% of the roads across 200 wards have been damaged in the city.

Councillors had been demanding that the damaged roads should be relaid. “Fifty-five out of 295 interior roads in my ward have been damaged. Many roads have been dug up,” said a councillor.

Under Singara Chennai 2.0, work on relaying 34 roads started in Tiruvottiyur zone. The work covering 3.9 km is estimated to cost ₹1.95 crore. Fifty-three roads in Manali, 46 in Royapuram, 41 in Valasaravakkam, 43 in Adyar, and 117 in Perungudi have been identified for relaying. As work order had been issued for 362 roads, including 28 important bus route roads, work on relaying the road surface was started on Monday.

One more package

Work on relaying another package of 568 roads will begin shortly. Several roads were reportedly damaged on stretches that were identified for implementation of civic infrastructure projects.

On Monday, work started on stretches such as Barnaby Road in Anna Nagar zone and cement concrete roads such as Ennore High Road. The old cement concrete layer on Ennore High Road will be removed and relaid in a few days.