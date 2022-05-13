GCC bans women councillors’ relatives from participating in standing committee meetings

Many relatives of women councillors attended the first meeting of the Chennai Corporation Works Committee on May 12

Greater Chennai Corporation has decided not to permit relatives of women councillors in standing committee meetings at Ripon Buildings and zonal committee meetings in other offices.

Senior officials of Greater Chennai Corporation on May 13 directed officers not to encourage the participation of women councillors’ relatives in standing committee meetings and zonal committee meetings.

Similarly, complaints were received this week regarding the participation of a large number of relatives of women councillors in zonal committee meetings in various zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

As many as nine women councillors are on the health committee, 10 on accounts committee, eight on the works committee, eight on taxation and finance committee, eight on the town planning committee and eight on the education committee of Greater Chennai Corporation.

Proposals for civic infrastructure projects and welfare measures with an estimated cost of ₹60 lakh to ₹1 crore will be scrutinised by the Standing Committee before placing before the Greater Chennai Corporation Council.

After the new councillors were elected, meetings have been held for providing orientation for the newly elected women councillors to facilitate better local administration.

“We will not allow any relative of councillors to participate in the next meetings of the standing committees,” said an official.