GCC asks all zonal officers to delineate boundaries for area sabhas in two days

November 28, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has set a deadline of two days for delineation of boundaries for area sabhas in 2,000 neighbourhoods of the city.

A meeting was held in Ripon Buildings to sensitise the councillors and zonal chairpersons about various aspects of area sabhas and ward committees to improve civic participation of residents in the city.

The civic body has asked all the 15 zonal officers to give finishing touches for delineation of the boundaries of the 2,000 area sabhas in two days. “The zonal officers will mark the boundaries of the area sabhas, finalising the names of the streets to be included in each of the 2,000 areas in two days,” said an official.

In the event of any objections by residents, the Corporation will change the boundaries of the 2,000 area sabhas. The areas will be mapped, numbered and sent to the Chennai District Collector for gazette notification.

After the notification, the Corporation will nominate one eligible person from among the persons registered on the electoral rolls pertaining to each area of the ward as a member of the ward committee. Based on the nomination of the council, the executive authority will obtain the willingness of the nominees in a prescribed form.

After verification of the particulars furnished by the nominees, the list of all eligible nominees will be placed before the Corporation Council during the next meeting for confirmation. Once the GCC council confirms the nominations, the executive authority will issue the declaration of the nomination to the nominees. If an ineligible person is nominated as a member of the ward committee, the executive authority will seek fresh nomination from the Council. The first area sabha meetings are likely to be held on January 26.

