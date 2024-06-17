GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gazulu Lakshminarasu Chetty was a forgotten hero who spoke against the evangelisation of English education: Governor Ravi

Published - June 17, 2024 09:47 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi releasing the book, ‘The First Native Voice of Madras: Gazulu Lakshminarasu Chetty’ authored by B. Jagannath, Advocate, Madras High Court, in Chennai on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi releasing the book, ‘The First Native Voice of Madras: Gazulu Lakshminarasu Chetty’ authored by B. Jagannath, Advocate, Madras High Court, in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Governor R.N. Ravi wanted more writers to bring out the hidden and forgotten heroes of the freedom struggle to showcase their rich contribution to the country. 

Mr. Ravi launched the book ‘The First Native Voice of Madras: Gazulu Lakshminarasu Chetty’ at a function in the city on Monday. He said Gazulu Lakshminarasu Chetty would be remembered for taking the initiative to create awareness about the ‘’evangelisation of the natives through English education” through the publishing of ‘The Madras Crescent’.

Citing the British government’s effort to systematically destroy the native education system of ‘Vidhyadaan’ which were huge in numbers, Mr. Ravi appreciated B. Jagannath, the author of the book, for bringing out a detailed treatise on Lakshminarasu Chetty which had rich materials and evidence, and carried the seed for multiple books of forgotten heroes.

Chief Justice of Meghalaya High court S. Vaidyanathan said the author who is by profession a lawyer has toiled to write about a hidden hero who was the first Indian to establish and run a newspaper.

B. Jagannath, who is a practising advocate in the Madras High Court, said the sources for the book were documents and books in the British Library, Imperial Library and the Connemara Library. 

The Centre for South Indian Studies has published the book in Tamil, English and Telugu. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.