Gazulu Lakshminarasu Chetty was a forgotten hero who spoke against the evangelisation of English education: Governor Ravi

Governor R.N. Ravi wanted more writers to bring out the hidden and forgotten heroes of the freedom struggle to showcase their rich contribution to the country.

Mr. Ravi launched the book ‘The First Native Voice of Madras: Gazulu Lakshminarasu Chetty’ at a function in the city on Monday. He said Gazulu Lakshminarasu Chetty would be remembered for taking the initiative to create awareness about the ‘’evangelisation of the natives through English education” through the publishing of ‘The Madras Crescent’.

Citing the British government’s effort to systematically destroy the native education system of ‘Vidhyadaan’ which were huge in numbers, Mr. Ravi appreciated B. Jagannath, the author of the book, for bringing out a detailed treatise on Lakshminarasu Chetty which had rich materials and evidence, and carried the seed for multiple books of forgotten heroes.

Chief Justice of Meghalaya High court S. Vaidyanathan said the author who is by profession a lawyer has toiled to write about a hidden hero who was the first Indian to establish and run a newspaper.

B. Jagannath, who is a practising advocate in the Madras High Court, said the sources for the book were documents and books in the British Library, Imperial Library and the Connemara Library.

The Centre for South Indian Studies has published the book in Tamil, English and Telugu.