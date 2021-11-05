Gazette notification on Tambaram Municipal Corporation

05 November 2021 15:09 IST

Tamil Nadu Governor has promulgated an Ordinance to establish a Municipal Corporation for the city of Tambaram. Tambaram City Municipal Corporation would include the Municipalities of Pallavapuram, Pammal, Anakaputhur and Sembakkam and the Town Panchayats of Chitlapakkam, Madambakkam, Perungaluthur, Peerkangaranai and Tiruneermalai.

Click here to read/download the gazette order.

