Gates at ICF South Colony swing open

A tree-lined stretch in the colony. Photo: Special Arrangement

Chennai

10 October 2020 19:01 IST

ICF South Colony has lifted the restrictions it had placed on the movement of outsiders within the quarters

For over six months, ICF South Colony shut the door on the outside world to keep those on the inside safe.

With two of its three gates kept locked at all hours, the Colony did not seek to couch its intentions in any form of ambiguity.

It’s only now, after all its three gates are open for outsiders, does the insularity of the past six months come home to its residents.

Advertising

Advertising

Spread across several acres, the housing society has around 1700 ICF employees who have taken residence there along with their families.

With tree-lined streets, a spacious playground, a park and other amenities, ICF South Colony has held out for people outside the locality.

And the society has always extended an attitude of welcome towards outsiders, without however compromising on the privacy and safety of its residents.

Besides, there was also the question of access that had to be extended to people.

Many motorists use the gates of the colony to access a shorter route to Perambur and Anna Nagar.

“You skip two signals and reach 12th Main Road by going inside the colony,” says Shahul Hameed, secretary of ICF South Colony Residents Association.

A. Udayappan, another committee member, points out that even in pre-COVID days, one of the entrance gates would be kept closed between 10 a.m. and noon to reduce the vehicular flow through the colony.

Precautionary measures

When the lockdown began in March, as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the resident’s welfare association decided to block access to two of its gates. However, the main entrance was kept open with two security guard regulating the movement of motorists.

“We had taken various initiatives to keep residents in our quarters safe and these were undertaken after consultation with members,” says Hameed.

“We did not want outsiders and vendors to hang out inside the colony, so we put these restrictions in place,” says Hameed.

With various restrictions across Chennai having been eased, the Association decided to open its gates. While the main gate is open round-the-clock, the others offer restricted access to outsiders.