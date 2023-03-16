Gated community in Chennai up against garbage fires

March 16, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST

Residents of Olympia Opaline, a gated community on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (also known as Old Mahabalipuram Road) in Navalur, have been grappling with garbage burning issue for the past few years. The unauthorised practice of setting fire to garbage is being followed intermittently — with impunity — by surrounding local bodies. Garbage is dumped in empty plots between East Coast Road and the Buckingham Canal and set ablaze after dusk.

After a brief lull, the issue is back and billowing out of control.

Those residing in east-facing flats at Olympia Opaline overlooking the Buckingham Canal are once again exposed to thick, polluting smoke emanating from garbage fires.

The fires rage for hours until dawn, causing irritation to the eyes, a hacking cough, and sore throats. Several residents have complained of respiratory issues due to this hazardous practice.

The current episode of garbage-burning has been traced to Kanathur panchayat.

Garbage-burning also happened within the Navalur limits, and when an appeal was made to the Navalur panchayat, they put an end to it.

When this issue cropped up before the pandemic, Olympia Opaline Owners’ Association (OOOA) wrote a letter to

the Kanathur panchayat and also met the officials in person. The effort yielded results. The fires stopped but during the pandemic, they returned with a vengeance. Usually, the collected garbage is set ablaze around dusk on Friday, and the fire rages till Sunday midnight.

The young and elderly are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of the smoke, which has also affected the air quality index (AQI) of the region.

The contents of the garbage being incinerated are unknown, and any plastics in the mix could be hazardous to the environment without proper particulate filtration before entering the atmosphere. It is a serious concern that needs urgent attention to prevent further harm to the residents and the environment.

(S Karthikeyan is secretary of Olympia Opaline Owners’ Association)