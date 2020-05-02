Gated community in Chennai creates web app, promotes social distancing

Warning for IT-illiterates: Confounding jargonese follows.

“The front-end development is in Angular JS, and the back-end, which is the server side, is in Node.js; the database is in MySQL server. We have deployed the application in Amazonaws.”

That is software engineer Senthil Kumar Vaithiyanathan on the technical underpinnings of a web app that has simplified what is today a much-discussed and nerve-jangling activity – grocery and vegetable shopping.

It’s a customised offering with its applicability restricted to a 650-unit gated community in Siruseri – L&T Eden Park.

Residents of the gated community devised the tool to tackle the stubborn problem of crowding – at the community’s in-house vegetable store and supermarket – that would raise its “spiked head” every morning around 8.30 a.m. and continue until 12.30 p.m.

An improvement

The shopping innovation is actually an afterthought, and it was considered when the inadequacy of a manual solution became glaringly obvious.

Tracing the initiative back to its genesis, Sathish Arcot, committee member of the residents’ welfare group at Eden Park, says, “Within the community, there is an athletes’ group, OMR Athletes, and we are 17 of us. We saw that the shopping process needed streamlining, and we offered to do it. Shopping at the vegetable store and supermarket was marked by never-ending queues. Residents would want to make it to the first queue – so, there would be a mad scramble.”

Not only were residents waiting in a queue till the cows came home, which is certainly not good news for any social-distancing strategy, but many a time, those bringing up the rear of these queues would return home with many unticked items on their shopping list, as most items would have been wiped off the shelves when their turn for shopping arrived.

Token system

“We introduced a token system to do away with the queues. With residents called in by their tokens, at any given time, a very small small clutch of residents would be allowed to shop,” explains Sathish.

However, as it turned out, the token system introduced a new problem even as it obliterated the old one.

“It was a manual system, with residents having to show up at the helpdesk to collect their tokens. So, at 8.30 a.m., when these shops would open for business, there would be a pile-up, as people would be waiting, and vying with each other to get the early tokens to make sure they have a shorter waiting time. There would be a huge rush at the helpdesk at the Club House on account of this,” narrates Sathish.

That is when the thought of trying out a tech-based solution popped up. Senthil, also part of the athletes group, recalls how well this suggestion resonated with the committee.

Software professionals make up a huge segment at this gated community, which seems to explain this responsiveness. “We decided on designing a simple web-based application, one that would take just a browser to be accessed. A responsive app, it would fit into any screen,” says Sathish. The choice of technology was largely dictated by the consideration that many seniors in the community would warm up to the facility, but may prefer to access it via their computers.

“We studied the work flow. Both the vegetable store and the supermarket are located at the club house, and that is where the helpdesk of CBRE, the company that maintains the property, is located. The helpdesk plays a pivotal role in the functioning of the system,” says Sathish.

“When a resident enters his apartment number and mobile number in the browser-based app, a token is automatically generated. The details also show up on the computer screens at the helpdesk. When a resident’s turn arrives, they are informed by the helpdesk,” says Sathish.

The “turn” has two connotations here – with one relating to shopping at the vegetable store, which contrasts with the other that is applicable to making purchases at the supermarket. At the vegetable store, there is the option of shopping at the store. Not so, with the supermarket.

Virtual order

“The supermarket voiced concerns about residents shopping at the facility, as there is risk on both sides. So, while residents book the token for making purchases at the supermarket, they have to place the order via the web app. A master list of the items at the supermarket is entered into the app, and residents can choose their items virtually. Following the virtual order, the staff at the supermarket load the items into a cart or place them in a shopping basket, and the purchase reaches the helpdesk. When a resident’s cart or basket of items has arrived, the helpdesk alerts them about it, and they can collect it. Digital payment is enabled so that the transaction is contactless,” says Senthil.

Another configuration

This system was yet to address another thorny problem – some residents going without the items they need, as others got there first.

“We came up with another thought process – there are six towers, and each day in the week, except for Sunday, one tower will have a special hour – 8.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. – when they alone can place orders and shop. The rest of the hours (9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p,m.) will be general time,” says Sathish.

Senthil elaborates that special-hour shopping has been configured into the app, which is however kept supple and nimble to allow for newer, and short-term time-bound configurations.

“During the four-day lockdown, we clubbed two towers for the special-hour shopping on each day, as we learnt that the stocks were low,” he says.

Other possibilities

While this web app remains nameless, and is strictly meant for the gated community for now, Senthil dwells on the possibility of making it a tool of empowerment for rural and every hyperlocal commerce.

“I thought it can be made a platform that could help people with small businesses that lack reach, such as the milk vendor. It is a very tough time for vendors like that. What can we do to help the milk vendor? Can we streamline his business, which includes bringing in residents as his customers?” says Senthil, more in a manner of thinking aloud than anything else. “It is a thought that it can be made a platform for providing access to all necessities, and it could be like a local friend.”

Sathish underlines that the tech project is the result of team work that stretched across many sections of the community. Here is a list of names shared by Sathish, acknowledging their role in the making of the web app, and the system around it.

The web app: Developed by Senthil Kumar Vaithiyanathan and Selvaraj Varadharajan; Ideated by Diptiranjan Rautray, Dollina Kharwanlang, Karthik Srinivasan, Ravi Chirawala and Sathish Arcot; and Supported and Executed by Eden Park Residents Welfare Association, CBRE and Support Staff.