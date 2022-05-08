Gated community in Chennai celebrates 25 years of community living

The peepal tree

Early residents of Aashiana Flats throw light on its guiding principles

Cleanliness and friendliness came up as primary goals for residents of Aashiana Flats when the community launched its owners’ association 25 years ago.

Besides meeting those two goals, the 175-unit community at Venus Colony in Alwarpet has set various benchmarks in community living.

Renowned theatre actor and voice artiste PC Ramakrishna, the first president of the owners’ association, attributes community’s growth to two factors – ground rules laid down in the early years and the role played by women.

In 1997, the gated community had a dozen families and it was perhaps easy to set the rules. “We set down the basic ground rules about cleanliness and friendliness. To make decisions among 12 was easy, so some basic practices were established in the early years itself and they got refined over the years by new committee members,” says Ramakrishna. Those who moved in over the years — which includes some employees of Small Industries Development Bank of India and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India — continue to follow these rules.

He cites the example of the one-way movement of vehicles introduced by the committee that was rigorously followed by residents.

Ramakrishna strongly believes that a happy colony is one where women and children feel safe and their priorities are taken into consideration.

Spaces were created for women and children to bond over music, art, culture and other activities. Amenities like a badminton court and a community hall were added attractions.

A gala celebration Here is some trivia for those interested in neighbourhood history. Did you know that some scenes of Mani Ratnam’s Anjali and Nayagan were shot at Aashiana Apartments? The apartment at Venus Colony in Alwarpet stands where Venus Studios stood earlier. While the building was under construction, some of the scenes in Anjali, released in 1990, were shot here. The film is among the earliest to give viewers a sense of life in gated communities. Last month, the community got together to celebrate 25 years of Aashiana. A special committee was formed to plan and coordinate various activities for the silver jubilee celebration. Children added a splash of colour and creativity to the inner walls of the compound by painting them. Saplings were planted. A PPT showcased the journey of Aashiana, ranging from an account about its early residents to its current initiatives. A quiz on Aashiana, team games and a host of competitions added a festive fevour to the proceedings. Residents also honoured service providers with special gifts.

“Over the years, our committee has functioned efficiently because women have taken up various responsibilities. You will still see them going around the colony to check if the sump is working and if every nook is cleaned,” says Ramakrishna.

Bhuvana Panchanath, one of the founding members of the Green Club, notes that to get more residents engaged in management committee activities three groups were formed.

“Each group takes up the responsibility by rotation,” says Bhuvana. Some years ago, when the society did not have a manager, residents took turns to attend to various duties. “Some of our in-house chartered accountants became treasurers,” she says.

Best practices

If the developer Alacrity Housing must be credited for creating a facility for composting, then credit is due for residents who went all out to make sure source segregation was practised in spirit. Today, they claim to be a zero-waste community, and have even extended their best practices to streets outside Aashiana calling it ‘Swachh Venus’.

Greywater from the kitchen is collected and redirected to the community garden. Their well-maintained rainwater harvesting systems have ensured the taps never go dry during the worst of summers, say residents.

Bhuvana recalls how children went around collecting water from the sump during the 2015 floods and delivered it to senior citizens.

A choir group that promoted songs of various states is a feather in the community’s cap. Another popular initiative is Peepal Tree, a forum for residents, which among other things, enables them to display their culinary skills.

The peepal tree on the premises remains the community’s best landmark, and also an illustration of its commitment to protect, conserve and promote flora and fauna.

“Some years ago, when it was shedding leaves more than in usual numbers, we brought a tree expert on board and were comforted when he said it was fine,” says Bhuvana, adding that the tree is more than 100 years old.