Gated community in Anna Nagar pushes up voting percentage

April 20, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

Residents of Jeevan Bhima Nagar in Anna Nagar West Extension had a chill treat waiting for them after they arrived from the polling booth on April 19. Resident D. Rajendran served a glass of butter milk to each of those who got their finger inked. It was a small gesture of appreciation being extended to them for having fulfilled their democratic duty.

The gated community witnessed close to 70 per cent polling, says Suresh Mathew, an executive committee member of Jeevan Bhima Nagar Flat Owners Association. He says through the day, the Association was connected with residents to encourage those who had the power of franchise to exercise it.

As per an estimate from the flat owners association, there are 3000 voters in the society.

President S. Padmanabhan was assiduously tracking the progress in terms of residents heading to the polling booth, till 6 p.m. “He was updating the voting percentage in the Association’s WhatsApp group every hour. For instance, at noon, the voting percentage was only 20 per cent,” says Mathew.

Prior to the D-Day, EC members had a meeting to clarify doubts among residents as well as to remind them about their duty. The Association took up coordination work to get the voting slips for residents.