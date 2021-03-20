Gated communities in Chennai go back to the New Normal

With the continuing surge in Coronavirus cases, gated communities in Chennai face the challenging task of putting certain systems back in place

With the novel Coronavirus racking up the numbers again, Resident Welfare Associations want to play the tough cop. They have however become two sizes too thin for their ‘gendarmerie rags’. It is a ‘uniform’ that fit them perfectly, around this time last year. And they wore it with dramatic effect. With a chilling fear of the unknown, the overall sentiment then was one of caution, which gave the RWAs solid ground to peg their strictures on. The world has since become as unlocked as a claw-hairclip with a non-functional clasp — so, getting residents to be on the guard again may be hard work.

“No matter how much we notify people about wearing masks while they move around the premises, the indifference continues.” That is Manikandan Venkataraman (secretary of the residents association at Appaswamy Orchards, a gated community in Vadapalani) for you.

“For our part, we keep at it, sensitising residents by using every opportunity to do so.”

Not to mention, opportunities that are created.

“We have asked the sanitary inspector to make surprise visits to our GC, and impose a fine on those found without a mask in common areas,” says Manikandan. “He has agreed to do that.”

(A few days ago, in Tamil Nadu, district collectors were directed to galvanise official machineries into enforcing COVID-19 safety guidelines, including the levy of a fine for not wearing a mask in public.)

A common problem

Manikandan and his fellow team-members at the Executive Committee are not battling a singular situation. Gated communities in Chennai that can together populate The Antipodes are dealing with “maskless” residents.

Over a couple of weeks, residents are being reminded that when they cross the jambs of their main door, even by a hair’s breath, they are occupying public space.

The caution does not always stem entirely from galloping Coronavirus cases across Chennai. Sometimes, it is also based on the situation at home.

After going without a case for three to four months, the community is now on the COVID-19 map. “Three cases in a span of two weeks,” discloses Manikandan. As on March 18, “there are two active cases, with one resident having completed his quarantine.”

Refreshing initiatives

At the time of this article going to print — March 20 — Ceebros Belvedere, a gated community in Sholinganallur, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) issued a circular, exhorting residents to realign their lifestyle with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on COVID-19 prevention.

“The meeting seeks to implement all the protocols — except for two — that we framed and introduced during the corresponding period last year,” says Girish Narayanan, president, Ceebros Belvedere Owners Association (CBOA).

CBOA has also called for an Extraordinary General Body Meeting (EGM) on April 11, 2021, ensuring the 21-day notice period for such meetings. Girish explains the EGM would focus on improving the community’s response to the unfolding situation.

Through such exercises, gated communities are reviewing their positions, and assessing how much of a return to the new normal is warranted.

Calculated return

From March 18, vendors have ceased to leave their pugmarks around Orchards. Parked at the gate, four steel benches — named after the blocks; Apple, Mango, Orange and Peach — now wait to receive the deliveries.

“From March 17, temperature checks are being carried out at the gate,” says Manikandan. A majority of the communities have put first-line defence of this kind in place. They also hint at systemic changes — if the situation warrants it — after ensuring buy-in from residents.

That is the operative word: Buy-in.

Even when the numbers hit an encouraging low, Aashiana Apartments on Second Cross Street in Venus Colony, Alwarpet, took a cautious approach to opening up, partly due to its “sizeable population of seniors and super-seniors”.

From time to time, Aashiana would conduct a survey to feel residents’ pulse about rolling back pandemic restrictions.

“In a survey in December, a majority favoured staggered relaxation of rules, and that has worked for us,” says Anita Hedge, office-bearer at the gated community’s executive committee.

“Last month, we thought of opening up the community significantly. In line with this thinking, we launched a survey about it sometime ago. Three days ago, we decided that irrespective of the findings, we have to tighten the seatbelt,” says Usha Manoj, another office-bearer.

Besides surveys, a proactive mindset in avoiding conflict is always a reliable ally, says Usha. Safety measures have to skirt around points of conflict, if that can be helped.

“While running on the premises for exercise, people cannot be asked to wear masks. So, regulate when they run — only early in the morning or pretty late in the evening — so they do not come within sniffing distance of other residents.”

Suresh Dhayaalan, secretary, Victoria Towers Owners Association (VTOA) subscribes to the notion that restrictive safety measures at a gated community appear palatable if they are in step with what prevails outside. In the current context, with government’s SOPs on containment. To illustrate, he points out the state government’s fresh emphasis on mask-wearing would help enforce it at the gated community, once again.

Suresh reveals that VTOA’s executive committee would wait for more directions from the government on a variety of protocols in the following days, and frame a comprehensive, revised SOPs for residents of Victoria Towers, in Kazhipattur, OMR.

The comfort factor

Safety trumps all other considerations. However, these considerations cannot be wiped off the table disdainfully. Residents’ comfort, convenience and even choices have to be factored into the decision-making process.

“People have got used to functioning with the support of e-commerce professionals and domestic help and so we want to take decisions in these matters after a careful evaluation,” says Girish. “Domestic help now go through temperature checks. Depending on the Coronavirus situation, we might even decide to stagger the arrival of domestic help, with some allowed to come in the morning, some in the afternoon and others in the evening.”

Anita reveals that never having taken the foot off the pedal is making the ‘relearning’ process easier. Because, there is only a bit-sized aspect of the process to be re-adopted or given up. Besides, a process well thought through at the initialisation stage, can be reworked anytime to suit an evolving situation.

Aashiana Apartments and Victoria Towers believe their goods-delivery system is cast in this mould.

“The security personnel have been given a list of e-commerce companies whose delivery personnel cannot step inside and should drop the orders at the gate. These are deliveries, including food, that are frequent. Grocery delivery persons are allowed inside because their visits are not that frequent. Last year, at the height of the pandemic, even grocery deliveries inside were stopped. We have opened up a little, but we may roll back on groceries being delivered inside as well, but we are not sure yet about it,” says Anita.

Suresh Dhayaalan, secretary, Victoria Towers Owners Association (VTOA), believes not revoking the delivery-at-gate system when Coronavirus cases dipped is helping matters now. It now takes only tweaks to bring the system up to date. On February 21, a minor change was incorporated in the system. Says Suresh, “Both perishables and non-perishables are delivered at the gate. While residents are expected to collect the perishables, the security personnel drop the non-perishable items at residents’ doorstep. For large items such as furniture and electronic goods that require installation, we allow vendors to come into the community, but only after making sure they follow all safety protocols.”

If they had dispensed with the system, without foresightedness, at any point of time, says Suresh, restarting it now would have been something of a challenge.