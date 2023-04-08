Gated communities in Chennai charged up about infrastructure for eMobility

April 08, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

Gated communities in Chennai are showing a keen interest in setting up the infrastructure for charging electric vehicles (EVs). The only sour point is that residents are yet to warm up to it with the desired intensity.

Last year, Jains Inseli Park in Padur created space for three charging points on its driveway. The exercise was initiated following a request from a resident who had an electric two-wheeler.

“At one point, EV became the top discussion point and many residents started enquiring about it, a reason the Association went in for it,” says Arun Dhanaraj, secretary, Jains Inseli Park Owners’ Association. However, those conversations over the last one year have not actually led more people to buy EVs.

“That is fine. We are assuming people will take time to decide in favour of EVs and that people are not uninterested in green mobility,” says Arun.

Its neighbouring community, Mantri Synergy, has invested in three charging connectors. As of now, there are not many takers for it.

The Nest in Teynampet has installed EV charging infrastructure. Bollineni Hillside Phase II in Sholinganallur has put in place eight ports as a growing number of residents are into green mobility. This facility is also for the benefit of guests’ vehicles coming to the community.

Many gated communities The Hindu Downtown spoke to said they have welcomed EV charging station companies to set up basic infrastructure.

“EVs signify the future and the sooner we adapt to it with the right infrastructure, the better it would be in terms of logistics,” says Arun.

At Inseli Park, he says, the system is still evolving.

“One meter is integrated with the commercial connection and the other two with the domestic connection. The device is being run on pay-and-use basis,” he says.

When the gated community has more people with EVs, they plan to have a separate line and metering. “Currently, we have mainly incurred a small expense towards the wiring,” says Arun.

Selling point

With the Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs issuing guidelines on allocation of parking space for EVs in residential and commercial spaces, the gears are shifting, but slowly.

There are more than half-a-dozen charging management companies in Chennai with each promoting this sustainable mode of transport in its own way.

Sriram J, manager, business development, Bolt.Earth, an EV charging infrastructure company, says one main challenge is inadequate parking space at apartment complexes. For communities keen on having such an infrastructure, we request that they make arrangements for it in the guest parking area.

“It has become easy to persuade builders promoting new projects to go in for it, as it is an important selling point today,” says Sriram. He cites the examples of Landmark Construction’s Geethanjali in Anna Nagar that has created a special area for charging two- and four-wheelers. Similarly, Alliance project in Pallavaram turned its visitor parking into an EV area after shifting the former to another area.

Vivek Samynathan, CEO, Plugzmart, an IIT-Madras incubated startup, says they are seeing two kinds of requests from communities. One, where the ports are installed at respective parking lots and the incurred expenditure is borne by the resident; the other, where the Association goes in for community charging points in the common area and resident pays based on usage.

“Constraints in the EB load is another challenge that communities need to keep in mind,” says Vivek.

How an apartment in Vadapalani went about creating the infrastructure

Before opening an EV charging facility early this year, the management committee members of Asta AVM in Vadapalani made sure it ticked many required boxes, those put in place by the government.

Ravi Vijayam, secretary, Asta AVM Vadapalani Apartment Owners Association, says that the committee was doing everything it takes to the standards laid laid by the government, and therefore the exercise took some time before it was completed.

“We have a separate EB line for the facility: It is a commercial line,” says Ravi.

The gated community with 660 flats now operates five charging points – four for two-wheelers and one for four-wheelers.

“Whether the facility consumes electricity or not, we pay a bi-monthly charge of ₹ 3000. Besides this, we pay for usage. Towards meeting the EB bills, we charge ₹ 12 per unit for scooters and for ₹ 14 for cars from residents,” says Ravi.

The Association members did their homework before getting started on this project. First, a survey was conducted to gauge the interest of residents in switching over to electric vehicles. “We had 60 people who expressed interest in owning an EV and that got us started,” he says.

The next question was whether to go in for an individual connection each for the parking lot owned by every resident or adopt a community connection. The latter course was chosen, based on the consideration of various factors including safety. Bolt Earth was brought in to create the facility.

The process

There is a special form that needs to be collected from TANGEDCO and the contract between the Association and the EV charging company is specified. Obtaining the line took the Association almost a month.

“We gave up two visitor parking areas to create this infrastructure,” says Ravi, adding that visitors are also allowed to use the charging points.

Scan, pay and use

To avail this facility, residents scan on the QR code, pay and charge their vehicle. The Association gets the security staff to take down details of the resident availing the facility.

Currently, there are 20 electric vehicles in the community and their owners avail the facility. Based on the response, the Association would consider having an additional facility.

Says Ravi, “The Association is incurring a small loss now, but if more people start availing the facility, the economics of the initiative will be fine.”

