Gastroenterologist Chandramohan remembered

Dedication, phenomenal patient service and humility personified — these were only a few of the words used to describe renowned surgical gastroenterologist S.M. Chandramohan, who passed away earlier this month.

At a tribute meeting held on Friday, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said Chandramohan was an example and role model for the kind of commitment he had towards patients. “He is one of the few who focused on patient welfare. Everyone should follow his example. His work and contributions will be significant in the history of the Madras Medical College.”

He noted that Chandramohan was a multi-faceted personality and had presented several important papers at both national and international levels.

‘Extremely talented’

Health secretary J. Radhakrishnan said he still had a sense of denial and it was only sinking in now that the doctor was no longer with them. Not only was he extremely talented and skilled, but also very humble, he added.

“He was deeply involved in social commitments and didn’t do anything for the sake of publicity. He was an eminent scholar and teacher,” he added.

‘Sharing of knowledge’

Mohan Rajan, of Rajan Eye Care, said one of the best qualities of Chandramohan was that he was knowledgeable and never hesitated to share it.

“I have known him for nearly four decades. If there is anyone who had all the qualities — vision, passion, courage, character, competence, self-belief and discipline — it was him; it is very rare to see such a combination. When he took up any work, he gave it all he could and was devoted to it,” he added.

S. Tiruvadanan, senior surgeon, a close friend, partner and colleague of Chandramohan for decades, described how legendary surgical gastroenterologist N. Rangabashyam, under whom people queued up to be trained, himself spotted Chandramohan and chose him to work under him.

Chandramohan also became an exemplary teacher and researcher, he added.

Several of his colleagues, and students paid tribute to the departed doctor on the occasion.