Gas leak occurred despite all necessary precautions and compliances, says Fertilizer manufacturing unit

February 27, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Chennai

Coromandel International Limited has said that the ammonia leak in Ennore was an accident that took place due to factors beyond its control.

In an affidavit filed in response to a suo moto case initiated by the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the fertilizer manufacturing unit said the incident occurred despite all necessary permissions, licences, and compliances being obtained by the company and despite safety protocols being in place.

During the pre-cooling process of the subsea ammonia pipeline in the late hours of December 26, 2023, carried out prior to unloading of the shipment, the company observed a pressure drop in the pipeline at about 2 feet from the shore. Locals in Periyakuppam and Chinnakuppam villages were affected due to the ammonia gas leak.

The company, in its affidavit, said after Chennai was hit by Cyclone Michaung in December 2023, it appointed an authorised marine contractor to inspect the offshore pipeline systems to assess any impact in the unloading systems, including boulder movements near the shore. “The report submitted by the agency clearly confirmed that the shore adjacent to the ammonia pipelines was free of any boulders post-inspection. The report said that there were no major beam or metal structure damage observed when compared to pre-cyclone conditions,” it said.

“It is important to point out that the presence of heavy boulders on the shore was due to deployment by the Public Works Department (PWD) to avoid land erosion,” the company said in the affidavit.