Garuda Aerospace outlines plans for defence drones in meeting with Defence Minister

Published - September 16, 2024 08:55 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of Chennai-based agri tech pioneer Garuda Aerospace recently met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the firm’s plans for advancing the development of defence drones in India.

During the meeting with Mr. Singh, Agnishwer Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, discussed the upcoming Defence Drone Facility in Chennai, which will span 30,000 square feet and feature state-of-the-art design, manufacturing, and testing facilities. This facility, supported by partners Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and BEML Limited, will focus on indigenous drone subsystem development and local production of critical components, such as motors, batteries, and transmitters. 

Garuda’s future drone innovations will include, ISR capabilities, swarm drones, tethered drones, and underwater drones, the release added.

