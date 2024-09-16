GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Garuda Aerospace outlines plans for defence drones in meeting with Defence Minister

Published - September 16, 2024 08:55 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Representatives of Chennai-based agri tech pioneer Garuda Aerospace recently met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the firm’s plans for advancing the development of defence drones in India.

Representatives of Chennai-based agri tech pioneer Garuda Aerospace recently met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the firm’s plans for advancing the development of defence drones in India.

Representatives of Chennai-based agri tech pioneer Garuda Aerospace recently met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the firm’s plans for advancing the development of defence drones in India. 

During the meeting with Mr. Singh, Agnishwer Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, discussed the upcoming Defence Drone Facility in Chennai, which will span 30,000 square feet and feature state-of-the-art design, manufacturing, and testing facilities. This facility, supported by partners Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and BEML Limited, will focus on indigenous drone subsystem development and local production of critical components, such as motors, batteries, and transmitters. 

Garuda’s future drone innovations will include, ISR capabilities, swarm drones, tethered drones, and underwater drones, the release added.

Published - September 16, 2024 08:55 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.