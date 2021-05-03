Garnished with kindness

03 May 2021 11:31 IST

A home-run food enterprise and a catering company come up with pandemic initiatives

Amidst her business commitments, Neeta Jessani creates space for charity. A home-based entrepreneur who sells cakes, souffle and other desserts against prior orders under “Monkey Temptation” is now providing food for COVID-19 patients free-of-cost.

“It is a week since I started this service for the benefit of COVID-19 patients. I make larger portions of whatever I cook for my family. I provide breakfast, lunch and dinner. Breakfast includes idli, pongal or upma. For lunch, I offer dal rice, sambar rice or roti with a vegetable curry. I restrict the prepartion to 30 meals per day. It is offered free to both who can afford it and those who cannot. They however have to bear the delivery charges. For the underprivileged, I take care of the delivery charges too, provided the destination is not too far away. The response is good. On an average, I receive seven calls per day,” says Neeta, a resident of Egmore.

She can be reached at 99529 46032.

Advertising

Advertising

Likewise, Chilleta Foods Private Limited in Villivakkam which caters food to industrial units and corporate houses has come up with an initiative called “Mission Upkhar” to do its bit for society during this crisis.

“We are providing food for free to underprivileged COVID-19 patients. It is two weeks since we started this service. At present, we are focussing on Villivakkam, Ambattur, Padi and nearby areas. We also have plans to extend our service to other parts of Chennai. To ensure that they are needy people, we do our own verification. At times, people reliable to us give the reference of the beneficiary,” says Jaufer Nisha, brand and development manager, Chilleta Foods Private Limited.

Those who want to support any COVID-19 patient from a financially poor background can contact the company at 99403 00323.