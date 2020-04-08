Garland of notes, groceries greet sanitary worker at Palavakkam

Susheela, a sanitary worker with the Greater Chennai Corporation, was pleasantly surprised when she went to Kambar Street in Palavakkam on Wednesday morning to begin work. She was greeted with a garland of ₹10 notes by D. Viswanathan and his wife Vanitha who are residents there.

“Ever since concerns about the spread of COVID-19 increased, sanitary workers with the city corporation have been working round-the-clock to keep our area clean. This is our way of honoring Ms Susheela who has been working in our street and thanking her for her service,” said Mr Viswanathan, a former councillor.

She was also given a bag of rice, vegetables and other groceries. Mr Viswanathan said that he hoped more residents would be aware of the work that the corporation staff do and help them out or reward them in any small way possible.

“As residents, it is also our duty to ensure that we keep our areas and surroundings clean as well as stay indoors as much as possible. This is the least we can do to ensure that all the hard work put in by workers on the ground don’t go to waste,” he said.

While he has recognized the worker who helps keep his street clean, Mr Viswanathan said that once the lockdown is lifted and things are back to normal, he would plan a feast for the sanitary workers who were involved in keeping his area clean and disinfected.