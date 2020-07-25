Garden waste processing units to come up at 5 locations in Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation will soon commission garden waste processing units at five locations in the city.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash inspected the work on the development of the garden waste processing units in Perungudi and Nandambakkam. Work is also under way in Sowcarpet, Kodungaiyur and Chetpet.

“At least 500 tonnes of garden waste will be processed at these locations,” said N. Mahesan, Chief Engineer (SWM) Chennai Corporation. The first processing unit will start operations in September on the premises of the Central Asphalt Plant in Chetpet with a capacity of 100 tonnes, he said.

After residents in Chetpet started complaining about pollution because of the asphalt plant, the Corporation closed it down. Officials said the garden waste processing unit in Chetpet would not lead to any pollution in the residential area.

The Greater Chennai Corporation will commission all the processing units in six months. The units will reduce the quantity of waste sent to the dumpyards in Kodungaiyur and Perungudi. Currently, 3,200 tonnes of municipal solid waste is generated in the city’s 15 zones. At least 19,500 conservancy workers collect garbage from the streets every day.