Garden waste processing units to come up at 5 locations in Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation will soon commission garden waste processing units at five locations in the city.
Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash inspected the work on the development of the garden waste processing units in Perungudi and Nandambakkam. Work is also under way in Sowcarpet, Kodungaiyur and Chetpet.
“At least 500 tonnes of garden waste will be processed at these locations,” said N. Mahesan, Chief Engineer (SWM) Chennai Corporation. The first processing unit will start operations in September on the premises of the Central Asphalt Plant in Chetpet with a capacity of 100 tonnes, he said.
After residents in Chetpet started complaining about pollution because of the asphalt plant, the Corporation closed it down. Officials said the garden waste processing unit in Chetpet would not lead to any pollution in the residential area.
The Greater Chennai Corporation will commission all the processing units in six months. The units will reduce the quantity of waste sent to the dumpyards in Kodungaiyur and Perungudi. Currently, 3,200 tonnes of municipal solid waste is generated in the city’s 15 zones. At least 19,500 conservancy workers collect garbage from the streets every day.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath