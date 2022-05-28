Garden group in Chennai invites people to document aspects of nature they find around them

Kasturba Nagar garden group is making its community garden — called ‘Community Garden Chennai’ — the nucleus of an initiative to observe International Nature Journaling Week (June 1-7).

Meant for anyone who would care to be a part of it, the exercise seeks to impress upon participants the absolute necessity of pausing, observing, appreciating and recording aspects of nature in creative ways.

On June 4, Kasturba Nagar garden group will hold an in-person free Nature Journaling workshop at the community garden in Kasturba Nagar Community Hall. The community garden is nurtured by Kasturba Nagar residents and the eco-system is marked by a diversity that lends itself to journaling.

From those presented by participants, a few journals will be hand-picked and displayed on the community garden premises as well as on social media.

One can also follow the daily themes, as announced on the Community Garden Chennai’s Instagram page.

“Explore the day’s theme in your nature journal and share a picture of your creation along with the natural objects that inspired you in the background, through Instagram or Whatsapp,” the note adds.

The idea pivotal to the initiative is that nature journaling need not take one far from their moorings. A garden, a nearby beach and, why, even one’s home can be the subject for journaling. Participants can sketch, paint, write poetry, draw graphs or write their observations.

For more information and to share your journals, contact Pooja Sanghvi at 9944677570 and Samyuktha Kannan on Whatsapp at 9841816131 and @communitygardenchennai on Instagram.