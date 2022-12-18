Garbage truck knocks down two-wheeler rider in Egmore

December 18, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 23-year-old resident of Pulianthope was killed after being hit by a garbage truck near the Police Commissioner’s Office Road near Egmore on Sunday morning.

The Egmore Traffic Investigation Wing have filed a case and are searching for the truck driver who escaped from the spot.

The police said Sathik Basha was returning home from work on his two-wheeler after night shift when a garbage truck hit him. He fell from the two-wheeler and came under the wheels of the truck. The traffic police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Government Rajiv Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

