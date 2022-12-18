Garbage truck knocks down two-wheeler rider in Egmore

December 18, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old resident of Pulianthope was killed after being hit by a garbage truck near the Police Commissioner’s Office Road near Egmore on Sunday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Egmore Traffic Investigation Wing have filed a case and are searching for the truck driver who escaped from the spot.

The police said Sathik Basha was returning home from work on his two-wheeler after night shift when a garbage truck hit him. He fell from the two-wheeler and came under the wheels of the truck. The traffic police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Government Rajiv Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US