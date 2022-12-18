  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup final, Qatar 2022 closing ceremony ahead of Argentina vs France LIVE Updates: SRK promotes Pathaan, Nora Fatehi to perform, Deepika Padukone to escort trophy

Garbage truck knocks down two-wheeler rider in Egmore

December 18, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old resident of Pulianthope was killed after being hit by a garbage truck near the Police Commissioner’s Office Road near Egmore on Sunday morning.

The Egmore Traffic Investigation Wing have filed a case and are searching for the truck driver who escaped from the spot.

The police said Sathik Basha was returning home from work on his two-wheeler after night shift when a garbage truck hit him. He fell from the two-wheeler and came under the wheels of the truck. The traffic police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Government Rajiv Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

Related Topics

Chennai / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.