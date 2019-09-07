Garbage stays put on Anna Main Road

Anna Main Road in K.K. Nagar does not make for a pretty picture, thanks to overflowing garbage bins. Greater Chennai Corporation officials cite lack of compactors for the delay in clearing garbage from the roadside bins. Residents say stray dogs flock to the road in great numbers, attracted by the garbage pile-ups.

“At night, we are chased by stray dogs that feed on the leftover food in the garbage heaps found along the stretch,” says K. Thirukumar, a resident of Valasaravakkam.

Anna Main Road is lined with commercial establishments mainly hotels and roadside eateries.

Most of these commercial establishments simply dump garbage in the roadside bins, especially at night.

With restrictions in place at the Zonal level to limit the amount of garbage sent to the common dumping ground at Kodungaiyur and more emphasis being laid on handling of garbage at source, GCC officials are hesitant to order removal of garbage dumped in the road side bins.

In this regard, GCC officials say “We are creating awareness among owners and staff of road-side eateries on how to dispose of waste in an environment-friendly way. Besides, the removal of garbage bins will be done in a phased manner.”

“Steps will be taken to clear the garbage from Anna Main Road soon,” says a Corporation official.