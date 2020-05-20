Chennai

Garbage dumping continues unabated at Sembakkam Eri

Residents of Sri Sarvamangala Nagar, Chitlapakkam, are at their wit’s end over trash being dumped in a vacant plot on First Cross Street (South Side), Second Main Road and at Sembakkam Eri. They say that at a time, that is during the COVID - 19 pandemic, when cleanliness, hygiene and sanitisation are advocated by the government, here is a space that is ridden with all kinds of waste, including offal. Needless to say, stray dogs and pigs roam in large numbers.

In November, the residents raised the issue with the Lok Adalat. At the Adalat, the Assistant Executive Officer of the Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat, promised to have the garbage cleared in 15 days. But nothing has been done till date, say residents.

The issue has also been raised with the Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat, Directorate of Town Panchayats, and Chengalpet District Collectorate but to no avail, say the residents.

They also pointed out that there is no Health Inspector or Sanitary Inspector for Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat.

Residents suggested that CCTV cameras and a police booth should be set up at First Cross Street to apprehend those dumping waste.

