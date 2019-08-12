Garbage dumped near MTC terminus in Iyyapanthangal

For the past few months, the space near one of the two entrances of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) terminus at Iyyapanthangal has been an assault on the senses.

All kinds of discards, including construction debris, have been accumulating at this section. Often, the trash is set on fire, especially during rush hour.

“The waste is dumped at an open plot located next to the terminus. As this is plot not fenced, it is being misused,” says B. Saranya, a commuter from Mangadu.

Lack of regular police patrolling near the terminus, which is located on Mount–Poonamallee High Road may be encouraging people to set the trash on fire, commuters say.

“Steps will be taken to curb this practice,” says a police source.

Opened on Febuary 2, 1994, the 2.9-acre terminus-cum-depot operates 140 buses to places such as Parrys Corner, Tambaram, Avadi, Tiruvanmiyur and T. Nagar every day.

Among the 25 MTC depots, the bus terminus in Iyyappanthangal was the first to be taken up for renovation in 2010 at a cost of ₹ 41 lakh. Since then, no repair work has been carried out at the terminus.