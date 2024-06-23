Garbage dumped along Thiruvallikeni MRTS station pathway irks commuters

The Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) services from Velachery to Beach, which have now been truncated till Chintadripet, are important for thousands of commuters. The MRTS station at Thiruvallikeni handles hundreds of commuters, thanks to its proximity to the Marina Beach and the Parthasarathy Swamy Temple. The pathway in the southern side of the station has become an eyesore, with mounds of garbage accumulating on its side for months. The stench causes severe hardship to commuters. Even after several representations, Southern Railway has taken no steps to remove the garbage.

G. Swaminathan, Triplicane.

Railways responds

A senior official of the Chennai Division of Southern Railway says garbage is being dumped by residents of the slum tenements along the Buckingham Canal. Gates have been fixed to prevent people from dumping waste and tethering cattle at the station. We would work with the Chennai Corporation for removal of the garbage.

ID cards

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) issues free coupons to senior citizens at the rate of 10 tickets a month for six months at a stretch in the middle of December for travel between January and June. And for the next six months, coupons are issued in the middle of June for travel between July and December. Every year, MTC issues a new identity card on production of Aadhaar and ration cards. Instead of issuing new ID cards every year, the MTC should issue a permanent card to minimise the paper work for its staff and to help the senior citizens avoid the bother of visiting the MTC centres. Further, the MTC should also consider increasing the number of coupons to 20.

V. Jayaraman, T. Nagar.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)