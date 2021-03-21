Garbage burning on key road crops up again

Link Road in Poonamallee has improved significantly in recent months in terms of safety features

Last year, at the height of the lockdown, open plots on Link Road (towards Mangadu) in Poonamallee was litter-free. It also seemed to have been freed of a long-afflicting bane — garbage burning. However, following lockdown relaxations, these problems cropped up again.

Under the purview of the State Highways Department, the road was chosen for the “Adopt A Road” programme, a Greater Chennai Police initiative started in October 2020.

As a result, the road has received many safety features which include installation of signboards, reflectors, steel barricades and zebra-crossing markings.

The removal of encroachments such as eateries on the road has also improved user experience on this road.

“Poonamallee Municipality and the traffic police should ensure waste is not dumped on these plots,” says K. Murugan, a resident of Poonamallee.

Link Road is a lifeline for residents in villages like Kollachery, Arambedu, Erumaiyur, Gerugambakkam, Kavanoor, Kolambakkam and Poonthandalam. Also, people from Nazarathpet, Sennerkuppam, Chembarambakkam, Mangadu, Kattupakkam, Maduravoyal and Vaanagaram also use the stretch to reach other parts of the city. Those travelling to Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore and Bengaluru also use this road. Further, it is lined with commercial establishments.

It is indeed odd that such a busy stretch is not well-lit. Frequent accidents on the stretch have been reported, say police sources.

“Necessary steps will be taken to prevent garbage dumping and burning on Link Road soon,” says a State Highways official.