Garbage burning a nuisance on Chennai-Bengaluru highway

Somalapuram in Ambur, Tirupattur district, was under a blanket of smoke causing major breathing problems to residents and road users.

Children and elders were the worst affected as the smoke continued to spread for more than 200 metres on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway.

‘Around the place’

“This is not the first time that garbage was burnt on the roadside. On the morning of January 15 and February 2 too, burning of garbage around this place sent smoke across villages,” a motorist from Somalapuram said.

The smoke and flying debris caused problems to two-wheeler riders using the stretch. Motorists and bigger vehicles take the route to reach places like Salem, Krishnagiri, Hosur and Bengaluru.

‘Isolated stretch’

Traders and business houses dump their waste and burn it on this stretch of the road since it is isolated, said M. Dayanidhi, a trader from Ambur. He said patrolling does not take place on this stretch and asked for it to be intensified.

Fire service personnel from Ambur put out the fire later in the afternoon.