Garbage bins deserve permanent parking 

March 11, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST

Why not small ‘nicks’ in this wide pavement in Mandaveli?

On Venkatakrishna Road in Mandaveli, the pavement along the carriageway towards Sringeri Mutt Road is as wide as Robert Earl Hughes’ chest — probably wider — a fact appreciated by motorcyclists who look for a space to rest their weary tyres — and they do manage to get around the bollards.

While motorcycles help themselves to this space, two sets of garbage bins are parked in separate places on the carriageway.

If ever there was a pavement that can afford to have a couple of “bloodless” cuts to create tuck-in bays for garbage bins, without any argument, this is one.

In fact, in any pavement anywhere, a provision to tuck in garbage bins can be created.

A nosy bin, an unwelcome box at Visweswarapuram

Metro Rail work has sent a section of Luz Church Road on a long, all-expenses paid vacation. However, as in any development work, residents bear a part of the hidden cost. Diverted vehicles pour into Visweswarapuram, and a garbage bin at a junction in this neighbourhood has suddenly become conspicuous.

During rush hour, it is clearly under foot — it always has been, only now the fact stands out in bold relief. At such times, it is pitiable to see conservancy workers, dragging a roto-moulded wheeled bin to dump the gathered offscourings in the giant bin. With a rush of wheels, their safety is endangered.

Curiously, around that junction, at the exact place, a Tangedco junction-box that has outlived its use is lingering on. Tucking the garbage bin into that usurped space is all it might to take to relieve the carriageway of an unncessary burden.

Thiruvanmiyur: This big four is usually in the way

What clutter can do to the elderly in the living room, it can do to fast-moving traffic at a busy intersection. On East Mada Street in Thiruvanmiyur, four garbage bins often stand in one row with the solemnity of linesmen gathered ceremonially at the start of a tennis grand-slam final. At first sight, there is nothing amiss. If anything, the placement invites commendation; the bins are in neat alignment. The problem lies in the ground they occupy — they are usually well into the carriageway, and at the point where East Mada Street meets North Mada Street. Positioned thus, the “big four” increases the corner radius for motorists turning into North Mada Street, and during rush hour, that can cause a costly tumble.

For safety’s sake, the bins have to be tucked into the side of the road. There is sufficient space on the roadside to effect this basic but essential intervention. At the least, they could be placed on the natural curve of the intersection.

At best, a permanent tuck-in bay can be created for these bins — the best example of this feature is found not too far away, at Besant Avenue Road.