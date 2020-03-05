Garbage bins block carriageway on Chennai’s Pycrofts Road

CHENNAI

05 March 2020 14:14 IST

Garbage bins placed on the road in the Zam Bazaar area, have partially blocked the carriageway, causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians in the already congested locality.

Two such bins that have also not been cleaned properly, are on the stretch on Pycrofts Road between Triplicane High Road junction and Zam Bazaar police station.

Shopkeepers in the area say that though Chennai Corporation clears the garbage from the bins daily, it is not done in a proper manner, resulting in garbage getting strewn around. Apart from the bins blocking the carriageway, cattle often gather around the bins to scrounge for food, resulting in further blockage of the road.

“There are some meat shops in the area, who also dump some of the waste from their shops in these bins. This results in the stench becoming very strong as well,” said N. Abbas, a fruit vendor in the area. “The Corporation workers cannot be blamed altogether since the garbage generated here is excessive,” he added.

An employee of a pharmacy located nearby said that the Corporation could provide smaller bins to the shopkeepers and collect garbage from them individually.

“There is a strong stench in this roughly 200-metre stretch mainly because of the huge garbage bins. Corporation officials say they cannot be moved elsewhere since there is no space. Why don’t they remove them altogether and instead collect garbage door-to-door,” he asked.