Garbage accumulates on vacant plots in Mathur

CHENNAI

17 December 2020 11:48 IST

Poor garbage collection has led to accumulation of waste on roadsides and on vacant plots in many parts of Mathur, a number of residents have complained.

Residents alleged that conservancy workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation collected waste from houses and dumped the garbage on several vacant plots in and around Mathur. The indiscriminate dumping of waste has led to unhygienic surroundings for residents.

Residents said the garbage was dumped along the first main road and second main road of Mathur MMDA and Chinna Mathur extension road. Dilli Babu, a resident of Mathur MMDA, said this has been the situation for the last two months.

“The workers collect the waste from houses and wait for the lorries to arrive to transport the waste. Earlier, the lorries used to arrive at 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon. However, there is only one trip now between 10 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. and so, the workers dump the collected waste on the roadsides or on vacant plots. At times, they set the garbage on fire. The smoke engulfs the residential areas,” he said.

Sheikh Jeelani, another resident, said garbage has piled up near the Mathur lake. "The workers assured to remove the overflowing garbage after the bins get filled up but come up with excuses saying there is no vehicle or the lorry has a flat tyre. Stray cattle and dogs rummage through the garbage."

Another resident of Mathur MMDA said the locality has turned filthy due to the accumulating garbage. “Waste is strewn on the roadsides. The situation worsens when it rains as water stagnates on the plot, resulting in mosquito breeding,” he said.

Residents said the Corporation had removed a number of garbage bins from the areas a few months ago. As a result, many dumped waste on the roadside. “Meat shops also dump the waste in the open, resulting in stench,” Mr. Babu said.

When they raised the issue with the Corporation staff, they were told that there was shortage of workers too, residents claimed. Corporation officials said there were a few areas where the garbage needs to be cleared and promised to clear them soon.