Ganja worth ₹12 lakh seized in Vikravandi

VILLUPURAM

03 September 2020 12:59 IST

A team from the Villupuram unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday seized 112 kg of ganja smuggled in a lorry at Vikravandi near Villupuram. The team arrested the lorry crew and impounded the vehicle.

Acting on a tip-off, the team was conducting vehicle checks near the Vikravandi toll gate when they intercepted a lorry and seized 56 packets of the contraband, estimated to be worth ₹12 lakh.

The police arrested the lorry driver, Muruganandam, 31, and cleaner Prabhakaran, 33 of Madurai. The duo were transporting the ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Madurai. A case has been registered.