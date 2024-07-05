Ganja peddler sentenced to five-years’ imprisonment 

A Special Court here has sentenced a ganja peddler to five years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000.

In November, 2018, the Teynampet police arrested five persons, including Naveen Kumar, 35, for possessing ganja in a house on Giriyappa Road in T.Nagar. While the trial was on, Naveen Kumar came out on bail, but went missing. The case was split and the trial was conducted against four others. They were convicted.

After a non-bailable warrant was issued by the court, the Teynampet police arrested Naveen Kumar in 2021 and the trial proceeded against him. At the conclusion of trial, he was convicted and sentenced to five-year imprisonment besides being imposed a fine of ₹ 50,000.

