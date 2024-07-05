ADVERTISEMENT

Ganja peddler sentenced to five-years’ imprisonment 

Published - July 05, 2024 10:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A Special Court here has sentenced a ganja peddler to five years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹50,000.

In November, 2018, the Teynampet police arrested five persons, including Naveen Kumar, 35, for possessing ganja in a house on Giriyappa Road in T.Nagar. While the trial was on, Naveen Kumar came out on bail, but went missing. The case was split and the trial was conducted against four others. They were convicted.

After a non-bailable warrant was issued by the court, the Teynampet police arrested Naveen Kumar in 2021 and the trial proceeded against him. At the conclusion of trial, he was convicted and sentenced to five-year imprisonment besides being imposed a fine of ₹ 50,000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US