CHENNAI

24 May 2020 00:08 IST

The Peerkankaranai police arrested S. Venkatesh, 26, of Chengalpattu, for peddling ganja and seized 1 kg of contraband from his possession.

He was also involved in attempt to murder, robbery and drug peddling offences in Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts, police said.

