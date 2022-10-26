Ganja peddler hacked to death at Manimangalam near Tambaram

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 26, 2022 00:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 24-year-old ganja peddler was found hacked to death at Manimangalam, near Tambaram, on Sunday. The police have picked up three suspects in connection with the incident.

The police said the victim Murali, of Padappai, under the influence of alcohol, assaulted a few youth living near his house a few days ago. On Sunday, while he was selling ganja near a lake, a gang of six men came on two bikes and attacked him using weapons before fleeing.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Following information from the public, police personnel from Manimangalam reached the spot and recovered the body. His body was sent to the Government General Hospital, Chrompet. Investigation is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app