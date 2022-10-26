Ganja peddler hacked to death at Manimangalam near Tambaram

The Hindu Bureau October 26, 2022 00:35 IST

A 24-year-old ganja peddler was found hacked to death at Manimangalam, near Tambaram, on Sunday. The police have picked up three suspects in connection with the incident.

The police said the victim Murali, of Padappai, under the influence of alcohol, assaulted a few youth living near his house a few days ago. On Sunday, while he was selling ganja near a lake, a gang of six men came on two bikes and attacked him using weapons before fleeing.

Following information from the public, police personnel from Manimangalam reached the spot and recovered the body. His body was sent to the Government General Hospital, Chrompet. Investigation is on.